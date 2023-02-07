'Has anyone seen it?' Virat Kohli loses an unboxed phone; Users say 'ad promotion', Zomato said THIS1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
- Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it, Virat Kohli wrote in a tweet.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on 7 February has shared a tweet on him losing his new unboxed phone.
The start batter in a tweet wrote, “Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?"
Kohli's tweet went viral and has till now garnered around 1.6 million views, 3626 retweets, and around 60,945 likes. Reacting to his post, fans started posting some hilarious replies. Food delivery service app Zomato too rushed in to have a take on this. The company said to feel free to order an ice cream from Anushka's phone.
Here are some replies
Many users anticipated the tweet to be an advertisement for a brand
One user wrote, “Advertisement of a Brand coming in 3..2…" Some other commented, “Chalo isi bahane khel par man lga rhega" Some other wrote, “After this post, you will receive at least 100x phones from your sponsors" Another user wrote, “I guess Baby Kohli has thrown it out of the window." Some other wrote, “1 AD se 10 mobile shop karidsakteho...fir bhi simplicity dekho" “Marketing level: Kohli," other wrote.
One user commented, “Phone khone ka sara frustration BGT me nikal dena Sir...!"
Another user wrote, “Have you collected your phone from the shop after buying it? I did that once"
Meanwhile, India will host Australia in four-match Test series which will start on Thursday in Nagpur. The series will consist of four Test matches. The series is a big one for both teams as they look to nail down a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on a comeback trail following a knee injury and a long layoff. He said that he is ready for series against Australia after picking up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies)
