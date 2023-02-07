Meanwhile, India will host Australia in four-match Test series which will start on Thursday in Nagpur. The series will consist of four Test matches. The series is a big one for both teams as they look to nail down a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on a comeback trail following a knee injury and a long layoff. He said that he is ready for series against Australia after picking up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game.

