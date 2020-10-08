'He rose in politics through hardwork': PM condoles death of Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.

In his condolence message, President Kovind said in the death of Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader.

He was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said.

Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted in the evening.

Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party’s patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan has been an incredible experience.

His interventions during Cabinet meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant, Modi recalled.

In his condolence message, Vice President Naidu said Paswan was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath.

He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised, Naidu said.

Rahul Gandhi said the news of the untimely demise of Paswan is saddening.

The poor and the downtrodden have lost a strong political voice, he said on Twitter.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Ram Vilas Paswan ji always fought and worked for the downtrodden and the poor of the country. His demise has created a void in the politics."

In his condolence message, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that following the footsteps of Jai Prakash Narayan, he strengthened socialist movement in the country.

“From student politics to as an MP, he held various posts by upholding democratic values. His life was inspirational to us," he recalled.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

