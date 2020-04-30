'He was a powerhouse of talent': PM Modi, others condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai today after losing his fight with cancer. 67-year-old Kapoor breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His demise has shocked Celebrities, Bollywood and politicians. Condolences kept pouring in for the veteran actor from the leaders and actors across the nation on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by Rishi Kapoor's demise." Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered him as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.In a tweet, Gandhi said, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar aid he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwakl said Kapoor “entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul," Kejriwal tweeted.

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted, “... and that’s how i’ll remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job."

Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor condoled the sad demise of his “senior schoolmate at Mumbai’s CampionSchool. “Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in “inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of “Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP," Tharoor posted on Twitter.

"Farewell Rishi Kapoor & thankyou for the memories." tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Rishi Kapoor made his first screen appearance as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor’s film Shri 420, where he appeared in the song Pyaar hua ekraar hua. This was followed by Mera Naam Joker. But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster Bobby, again directed by his father, that he made his debut as a romantic hero. He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades.

