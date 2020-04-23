'High approval ratings for PM': FM tweets survey on world leaders fighting virus

Bhartiya Janata Party president J P Nadda today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged on top in the list of world leaders fighting against the novel coroanvirus outbreak in the country.

"Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one among world leaders in the fight against the pandemic," the party president tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest popularity among the global leaders as per a recent analysis done by pollster Morning Consult. As of 14 April, according to the pollster.

Sharing the charts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the public opinion has shown "consistent high approval ratings" for the prime minister.

"Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic," the finance minister tweeted.

Many Union ministers and other party leaders also tweeted about the highest approval ratings of Modi amidst the global fight against the pandemic, saying the country has full confidence in his leadership at the time of this crisis.

PM Modi-led government has been taking various measures and issuing guidelines to combat the virus outbreak in the country. According to reports, Modi has called for an interaction with the state chief ministers on 27 April amid the nationwide lockdown. One of the key issues in Monday meeting which is likely to be raised particularly from chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states is the need for more financial assistance from union government to fight the pandemic.

