Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump , a Republican in the November 3 presidential election after the former US vice president secured 290 electoral college votes, according to AP's tally. With the 77-year-old Democrat set to take oath as the 46th US President in just over two months, social media flooded with congratulatory messages and posts from across the globe. Among these are a tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra on Novemeber 4, tweeted a chart drawn up an astrologer who predicted a win for Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

“This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly," he tweeted.

Following Joe Biden’s spectacular win, Mahindra replied to his earlier tweet. “I’m glad I concealed his name. His job may now be at stake," he tweeted.

In his forecast, the astrologer had predicted that Donald Trump would "retain the office of the President of America second time."

"Shree Donald Trump having ascendant lion and placement of sun in 10th house along the dragon's head that is rahu gives him upper hand to repeat second term as President of America because ..." the astrologer's prediction reads.

He also predicted that Democratic candidate Joe Biden would give the Republican incumbent a "neck to neck fight".

The astrologer's prediction was widely circulated on the social media.

President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat has made him the 11th sitting president in US history to lose the White House in a general election campaign.

Ten of those were outright reelection bids. Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon’s resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976. The last president to lose a reelection bid was George H.W. Bush in 1992.

