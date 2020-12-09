'Will improve WiFi availability in India': PM Modi on PM-WANI scheme

Hours after the Union Cabinet paved the way for free wireless internet in public spaces in the country, under the Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Initiative (PM-WANI) scheme, Narendra Modi said that this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the length and breath of India.

Hours after the Union Cabinet paved the way for free wireless internet in public spaces in the country, under the Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Initiative (PM-WANI) scheme, Narendra Modi said that this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the length and breath of India.

Referring to the PM-WANI scheme as 'historic', PM Modi said that it will further 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'.

Referring to the PM-WANI scheme as 'historic', PM Modi said that it will further 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Historic PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet today will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the length and breath of India. It will further ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living'," tweeted PM Modi.

"The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide WiFi service. This will boost incomes as well as ensure our youth gets seamless internet connectivity. It will also strengthen our Digital India mission," the Prime Minister added.

Centre to launch massive Wi-Fi networks

In a bid to provide public Wi-Fi service, the Union Cabinet has decided to launch a PM- Wi-Fi Access Network Interface to unleash a massive WIFI network in India. With this, public data centres will be opened across the country, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"There will be no licence, fee or registration for it," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced.

The Union Minister also said that the proposal will promote growth of public Wi-Fi networks in the country.