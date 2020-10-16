'Honour in death': Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer

'Honour in death': Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
'A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death.'
The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, 'In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh'.
"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps posted on its Twitter handle.
"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," the Army added.
