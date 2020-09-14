Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament , Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to MPs for choosing the path of duty in the times of coronavirus.

"Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," PM Modi said.

Stressing on following Covid-19 protocol, PM Modi said: "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of soldiers and said: "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.

The 18-day session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases. On the eve of the session, the Union Health Ministry reported 94,372 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

