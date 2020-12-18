Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on 27 December. This will be PM Modi's last edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio talk this year.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged citizens to write in on the MyGov App and NaMo App ahead of his monthly radio address.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," tweeted the PM.

As 2020 was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre is battling a massive farmer agitation near the national capital over the farm laws enacted in September.

Farm leaders are demanding the repeal of the three agri laws, which they fear will vastly reduce their earnings, have refused to call off the agitation, and have stressed that they will not move from highways near Delhi unless the government withdraws them.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasising on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, PM Modi had urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

