Kerala's passion for football and its star players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronald, and Neymar, is not hidden from anyone. In a recent case, a Class 4th student refused to write about the life of iconic footballer, Lionel Messi, because of being ardent supporter of Brazil's star footballer Neymar.

The question paper consisted of a five mark question in which students were asked to write about the life of Lionel Messi. Above the question, there was an image of the iconic footballer with hints for writing answers like to write about his life, name of his parents, journey, etc.

Instead of simply answering the question, Riza Fathima, chose to not answer the question. However, instead of leaving the question unanswered she wrote “I won't answer this. I'm a Neymar fan & support Brazil. I don't like Messi."

This extraordinarily courageous little girl from Kerala, Riza Fathima replied tp a question in her exam on "The Life of Messi" stating... I won't answer this. I'm a Neymar fan & support Brazil. I don't like Messi." 😁😂👏🏾

A lone voice of dissent in a state full of Messi devotees pic.twitter.com/6dMqiDgPG8 — Swaminathan Sendhil (@theswami) March 25, 2023

It is still unclear if she was able to secure marks of her answer in the question or not, but her response has definitely left Twitteratti laughing. Many people also appreciated her audacity. Some Twitter users also said that she is no less than a 'lone voice of dissent in a state full of Messi devotees.

Kerala has always been in news for its love for football. During the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, the frenzy in the state led to people installing giant cutouts of Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo over a river in Kerala. The move garnered global attention and even led to football federations expressing their gratitude to the fans in Kerala.

Lionel Messi was the winner of biggest prize in soccer, after his team Argentina defeated France by 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the third World Cup title despite power-packed performance of Kylian Mbapp scoring first hat trick in a final in 56 years.