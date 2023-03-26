'I'm Neymar fan, won't write', 4th class girl's answer to question on Messi goes viral1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Answer sheet of a Class 4 girl from Kerala has gone viral because refused to answer a question on the life of Lionel Messi because of being an arch supporter of Neymar
Kerala's passion for football and its star players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronald, and Neymar, is not hidden from anyone. In a recent case, a Class 4th student refused to write about the life of iconic footballer, Lionel Messi, because of being ardent supporter of Brazil's star footballer Neymar.
