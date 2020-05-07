‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM Modi on Visakhapatnam gas leak accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he has spoken to officials of home affairs ministry and NDMA regarding the Visakhapatnam gas leak event. He further said that the situation is being monitored closely. “Spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," PM Modi said.

Minutes after the PM's tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also tweeted, saying a meeting of the NDMA had been scheduled for 11 am.

"In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM," the PMO said.

PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

Panic struck in surrounding areas following a suspected gas leak in a chemical factory in the R.R. Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam in the early hours today. At least six persons, including a minor, were reported dead in the gas leak accident.

The incident took place at a polymers unit located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

A statement from the CMO office said , "Due to a massive gas leak from LG Polymers plant in Venkatapuram created panic in the wee hours on Thursday, where many fell ill and being treated at King George Hospital."

