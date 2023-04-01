‘Important for PM to be educated..’ Arvind Kejriwal again raises questions on PM Modi's degrees | Watch3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 02:05 PM IST
- While addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said that HC order against him has increased doubt on PM Modi's degree. He asked if ‘PM’s degree is fake?'
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 1 April has again raised questions on PM Modi's education qualification, a day after Gujarat court imposed ₹25,000 fine against him. Kejriwal said that HC order against him has increased doubt on PM Modi's degree. He asked if “PM degree is fake?"
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×