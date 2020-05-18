‘Increase in covid cases should not set alarm bells ringing’

Only an increase in positive cases should not set the alarm bells ringing. This number has to be seen in consonance with the fatality and recovery rates. Our fatality rate is 1 per million, whereas in the US it is 211 per million. Our recovery rate is also constantly improving and is now around 35%. We have to recognize that this virus will stay with us till a vaccine is rolled out and as long as we are able to keep our fatalities low and recoveries high, we will continue to win this battle on a daily basis. The lockdown has been extremely effective. If we had not initiated the lockdown, we would crossed have 1 million cases on 25 April itself. We may have already had our peak. We may be seeing it now or may see it later. However, what really matters is not the total number of positive cases but the mortality rates and recovery rates and, so far, we are faring very well on those numbers.