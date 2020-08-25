'India, China working towards handling border problem in proper manner'

India and China are working towards handling their border problem in a “proper manner," and also trying restore bilateral ties, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Tuesday, referring to current tensions along the common frontier that has resulted in ties plummeting to an unprecedented low.

Addressing a youth webinar, Sun said “We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date."

There was no immediate response from the Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi which has said that ties between the two countries can be normalized only after Chinese troops go back from areas they have intruded into on the Indian side of the border.

India and China need to see that “friendly cooperation between China and India is the mainstream and the general trend," Sun said adding that “Only by seeing this can we maintain objective and rational judgment and correctly handle the differences between the two sides."

Chinese “basic foreign policy towards India remains unchanged," the ambassador said adding “China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, and an opportunity instead of a threat."

In the 21st century, “bilateral relations should continue to move forward instead of backward. Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see," Sun said referring to a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June. “Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history. Chinese people often say that ‘Take a long-term perspective and look with a broadened horizon’, which means it is important to take a long-term perspective rather than only looking at the present," Sun said.

The comments come as India and China are trying to break a deadlock in talks to resolve tensions along the border in Ladakh. Ties became stressed after India detected multiple Chinese intrusions along the undemarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in May. The tensions were exacerbated after a violent clash between soldiers of the two countries in which 20 Indian army personnel and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. Talks between military commanders after the clash resulted in a plan to reduce tensions that includes a pull back of troops to ensure there was no recurrence of a clash. But after a few initial steps, China stopped the pull back, triggering doubts in New Delhi that Beijing was trying to establish a new status quo along the border and presenting it as a fait accompli to New Delhi. According to people familiar with the developments on the Indian side, there has been no progress on pull back of troops since 14 July with both sides still keeping the large numbers of troops and weaponry they had amassed earlier.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Sun also said that India and China “should respect and support each other."

“The relationship between the states, just like the relationship between people, should be based on mutual respect with each other," he said.

“Mutual respect and support between China and India is the right path and serves the long-term interests of both countries. Only by mutual respect and equal treatment can we continuously enhance mutual understanding and trust, avoid suspicion and misunderstanding, and realize the goal of “Dragon-Elephant Tango" between China and India on the road of peaceful coexistence and common development," the ambassador said.

Given the current world order which is “interconnected and interdependent," Sun said “No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own."

“We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalization. Only in this way can we achieve better development," Sun said in an obvious reference to plans by India to cut its dependence on China and its economy. New Delhi has put in place embargos that prevent Chinese investments in key sectors like infrastructure. India had announced a ban on 59 Chinese mobile phone apps and some of its variants following the 15 June clash. On Tuesday, in a new set of rules, India said that Chinese companies bidding for tenders issued by public authorities have to furnish details of their dealings with Indian private companies.

According to Sun, “the economic complementarity between China and India is very strong. China has been India’s largest trading partner for many years in a row, while India is also China’s largest trading partner in South Asia….I think the two big economies of China and India should attract each other like magnets, rather than forcefully separate them."

