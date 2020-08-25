'India, China working towards handling border problem in proper manner'

The comments come as India and China are trying to break a deadlock in talks to resolve tensions along the border in Ladakh. Ties became stressed after India detected multiple Chinese intrusions along the undemarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in May. The tensions were exacerbated after a violent clash between soldiers of the two countries in which 20 Indian army personnel and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. Talks between military commanders after the clash resulted in a plan to reduce tensions that includes a pull back of troops to ensure there was no recurrence of a clash. But after a few initial steps, China stopped the pull back, triggering doubts in New Delhi that Beijing was trying to establish a new status quo along the border and presenting it as a fait accompli to New Delhi. According to people familiar with the developments on the Indian side, there has been no progress on pull back of troops since 14 July with both sides still keeping the large numbers of troops and weaponry they had amassed earlier.