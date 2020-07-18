Subscribe
‘India isn't closing its doors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Piyush Goyal

Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 02:19 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that India is not closing its door under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He attended the webinar 'Business continuity between India and France during COVID'. He said, “When we talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India isn't closing its doors. India, on the contrary, is opening the door to wider engagement, deeper trade relationships, we want to be part of global supply chains and we want to be a trusted partner of international economic activity.” Watch the full video for more