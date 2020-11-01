'India must offer competitive investment incentives to attract supply chains'

The US and India both have innovation and entrepreneurship imbedded in our societies. Some of the great technology breakthroughs in Silicon Valley have been driven by Indians and Indian-Americans, and India has an impressive start-up culture that is driving new technology development. There is enormous potential for the two countries to collaborate and technology investment is one of the leading drivers of FDI (foreign direct investment) into India. However, we need to strengthen IP (intellectual property), harmonize policies on data and digital trade and streamline cross border collaboration. We encourage both governments to restart formal dialogue on these issues through the US-India IP Dialogue, and include a larger stakeholder community in consultations. In the absence of conversations between the governments, the US chamber of commerce and USIBC have organized an industry-led IP discussion that brings together academic and business experts to discuss the polities and frameworks that can protect innovation and spur new investment.