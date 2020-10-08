'India’s Covid fight gets great strength from corona warriors': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch a campaign on 'jan andolan' campaign for coronavirus appropriate behaviour in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

"India’s Covid-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our coronavius warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona!

Let us always remember:

Wear a mask.

Wash hands.

Follow social distancing.

Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’

Together, we will succeed.

Together, we will win against COVID-19."

"Thank you @narendramodi ji for initiating this Jan Andolan against #Covid_19. Millions of Indian citizens have continuously reaffirmed their faith in You for everything. The scale & determination with which you’ve taken this up will further ensure our success," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

The campaign also involves putting up of hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages, pamphlets and brochures for awareness.

