NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India's military and diplomatic level talks with China have been positive and will continue.

Addressing the BJP's Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that India's pride and self respect were not damaged where India’s border dispute with China was concerned.

"The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible," Singh said.

"Talks with China are on at military and diplomatic level. The 6 June talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle," he said.

"I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India's pride and self-respect," he said.

Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government's clarification on what is happening at the India-China border.

"As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people," the minister said.

The face off, that began a month ago, started with China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. China has deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry. The Chinese Army has also brought in reinforcements near the LAC including artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

On Saturday, top generals of the two countries -- Lieutentant General Harinder Singh, heads of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region – met at at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After many hours of talks, the two countries agreed that it was important that differences between the two sides should not be allowed to escalate into disputes.

