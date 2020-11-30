‘India’s populace could be fully vaccinated by the end of 2022’

So, it is possible that a trial participant was hit by a car and had fractures, or a participant had sudden seizures. All serious adverse events must be reported. After reporting to the ethics committee, the sponsor, usually the company making the vaccine, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and the independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) committee must also be informed. The principal investigator must ensure that no matter what has happened, the participant is provided the right medical care and followed up carefully. All the information about the follow up will be submitted to the ethics committee and the DSMB, which will then work with the investigator to figure out whether what happened to the participant is definitely not related to the vaccination, could possibly be related to the vaccination, or is probably related to the vaccination. This determination needs to be submitted to the sponsor, the DCGI, and the ethics committee, which will work together to determine whether any serious or permanent injury has resulted for the participant and what should be done to ensure that he/she is looked after, including the question of compensation and second, what this means for vaccine safety. Is this related? How common is it? How serious is it? What does this mean for risk versus benefit? Should the vaccine development programme continue?