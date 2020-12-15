'India's post-Covid economic recovery faster than predicted': FM chairs meeting

The 23rd meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via video conferencing on Tuesday. This was the second FSDC meeting held after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The meeting discussed India's path to economic recovery, and the policy measures taken by the government and the financial sector regulatory authorities that have ensured reduced contraction of GDP in Q2 of 2020-21.

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

According to authorities, the economy has gained momentum and the path to recovery will be faster than what was predicted earlier.

Discussions were held on further measures required to be taken to ensure consistent support of the financial sector for achieving faster real economic growth and achieving the overall macroeconomic targets while continuing to maintain financial stability.

The council, whose members include RBI Governor and other regulatory heads, also discussed the budget proposals submitted by RBI.

The Council discussed the challenges involved in the smooth transition of London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) based contracts and noted that a multipronged strategy involving relevant stakeholder institutions and departments is required in this regard.

Roadmap for growth

The meeting comes ahead of the Union Budget for the next financial year and the finance ministry has already started discussions with various stakeholders as part of preparations for the Budget.

The 2021-22 Union Budget will spell out the road map for the growth strategy for the next financial year. As per various estimates, India is expected to record a growth of 8 per cent in 2021-22.

The economy contracted 23.9 per cent in June quarter of the current fiscal on account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the second quarter, the contraction was 7.5 per cent.

Last week, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) upgraded its forecast for the Indian economy, projecting 8 per cent contraction in 2020-21 as compared to 9 per cent degrowth estimated earlier.

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the economy is recuperating faster than anticipated and growth rate is likely to turn positive in the second half of the current financial year.

In 2020-21, the economy is likely to contract 7.5 per cent, which is an improvement over the RBI''s previous projection of 9.5 per cent contraction, Das had said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via