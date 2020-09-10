Indian Railways' manufacturing unit, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works(CLW) manufactured the 100th electric locomotives in the current financial year.

CLW achieved the feat despite the restrictions and a nationwide lockdown which was put in place in the last week of March to stop the spread of covid-19.

The 100th loco no WAG9HC(32904) was despatched on 08 September from the CLW siding, by Praveen Kumar Mishra, General Manager, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

Despite lockdown in April & May and covid-19 related instructions, while the first 50 elctric locomotives were produced in 70 working days, the next 50 locos have been produced in only 32 working days.

As such, 100 locomotives have been produced in 102 working days this year in FY 2020-21, as against 100 locomotives produced in 97 days in FY 2019-20.

Shri Praveen Kumar Mishra, General Manager has not only motivated & encouraged the workforce of CLW but also constantly monitored the supply chain & production. With this, it is hoped that CLW will be able to achieve another milestone in this current financial year 2020-21 by surpassing the target again.

CLW has created world record by producing 402 and 431 Electric Locomotives in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.

The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works located in West Bengal produced 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-19. CLW surpassed their own record of producing 350 locomotives which they had manufactured during the year 2017-18.

The Indian Railways’ manufacturing unit has also achieved the record of producing highest ever 3-phase Electric locomotive Shells in one calendar year 2019 (Jan–Dec). During calendar year 2015, 149 shells were manufactured which has risen to 231 shells in 2019 showing a growth of 55% in five years.

In Electric loco assembly line the Bogie Assembly shop of CLW had also produced highest numbers of 413 complete Bogie Sets in one calendar year 2019( Jan-Dec). This was 246 in 2015 a growth of 66% over last 5 years.

