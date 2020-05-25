Subscribe
Home > News > India > 'Indians soar in the skies again,' tweets aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri
An Indigo flight directed to Varanasi takes off at the Kamaraj domestic airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights.

'Indians soar in the skies again,' tweets aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • All health protocols were being followed by officials for both the arriving as well as departing air passengers
  • International commercial passenger flight services remain suspended in India

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the resumption of air travel in India by tweeting a live image of the air traffic above Indian skies. The image was taken from Flight Radar 24. The screenshot from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows heavy traffic over the Indian airspace

“Indians soar in the skies again! A beautiful live capture from #flightradar24 shows how our skies look busy again as domestic civil aviation recommences in India from today," Puri said in the tweet.

A day before resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights across India, multiple meetings were held at the Civil Aviation Ministry among various stakeholders.

  • The Hyderabad airport will deal with only 30 domestic flights per day from today.
  • For Tamil Nadu there will be maximum 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on the number of departures.
  • India's second busiest airport -The Mumbai airport -will handle only 50 flights per day.
  • Operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on a limited scale from 26 May, and they will be handling only 20 per cent of the pre-lockdown flights.
  • It was decided that Kolkata and Bagdogra will each handle just 20 flights per day from 28 May.

Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger flights today after a gap of two months. All health protocols, including thermal screening of the passengers, were being followed by officials for both the arriving as well as departing air passengers.

It was announced last Thursday that one-third of the pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from 25 May. International commercial passenger flight services remain suspended in India.

