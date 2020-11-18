'Indiscriminate use of CPT not advisable': ICMR on convalescent plasma therapy

The Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) on Wednesday issued an advisory on convalescent plasma therapy, saying that indiscriminate use of CPT is not advisable.

The top medical body has conducted an open-label phase II multicentre randomised controlled trial, known as PLACID Trial, across 39 public and private hospitals in the country on the use of convalescent plasma in the management of cases with moderate coronavirus infection.

"It was concluded that Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) did not lead to a reduction in progression to severe COVID-19 or all-cause mortality in the group that received CPT as compared to the group that did not receive CPT4," news agency ANI quoted ICMR as saying.

Meanwhile, the CPT for patients infected with the virus has now become part of clinical treatment in Tamil Nadu despite an ICMR study stating that plasma treatment may have little benefit in reducing mortality.

In its largest study called PLACID, ICMR had administered plasma from 262 donors to 464 participants.

The patients were divided into two groups -- 235 (intervention group) and 229 (control group). Plasma treatment was then administered in the first group, where 34 (14.5%) patients eventually died while 31 (13.5%) died in the second group.

The study concluded that although the use of plasma seemed to improve resolution of shortness of breath and fatigue, there was no difference in mortality.

However, according to the pre-print of the ICMR study, the medical body didn't check for the presence of neutralising antibodies from donors before transfusion owing to lack of qualitative kits at the time it was performed.

Also, the use of CPT as a treatment method for the Covid-19 pandemic is being stressed only for severe cases.

