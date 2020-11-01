Analysts in India see Pakistan’s move as a response to India revoking Article 370 of its constitution last year in August and integrating the region more closely with the rest of the country. India’s action meant that New Delhi had taken the Indian-administered region off the talks table with Pakistan – something that infuriated Islamabad. Pakistan’s action on Sunday would further aggravate ties with India, already at an unprecedented low over attempts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir dispute following the revocation of article 370 by New Delhi and due to a series of terrorist attacks in India.