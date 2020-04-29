'Irrfan Khan's demise loss to world of cinema and theatre,' tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi tweeted.

"He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted it out.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020





53-year-old Irrfan Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital today while battling a rare cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Irrfan Khan was an asset to the film industry. "Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, whose art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers," Shah tweeted.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated