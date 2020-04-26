MUMBAI : Indicating that the risk of further covid-19 spread are now largely concentrated in Mumbai's densely populated slum areas, where the number of infections continue to rise, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has sought an extension of lockdowns till 18 May in the city's virus hotspots many of which include slum clusters in places like Dharavi and Govandi.

“At present, the apartments, buildings, colonies and bungalows, these areas do not have any issues. Now the issue is only with the slums where the numbers of positive cases are increasing rapidly," Tope told Mint in a phone interview.

“We have to ensure that all the containment zones are completely cordoned off. We will extend the lockdown for 15 more days after 3 May only for the containment zones, if not for the entire Mumbai and Pune," he added.

Maharashtra chief minister in an address to the state on Sunday, said the lockdown will need to be extended. "The next three or four months are going to be very important," he said, referring to the delicate task of lifting the lockdown. He asked the doctors to start their clinics and dialysis centers to being operations too.

"We are restarting some things. I am going to study it this evening. We will take a call on what to do after the 30th," he said, adding, "The responsibility of this state is with us. This is a patience game. We have to destroy the virus completely."

As of 25 April, Maharashtra reported 811 new covid-19 cases, the highest in a day, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 7,628. Of the total, nearly 5,961 cases were from Mumbai circle alone, with over 85% of the total being asymptomatic infections. This was followed by 1,105 from the Pune division, according to the state health department. The death toll in the state stood at 323, of which 211 were from Mumbai, followed by 79 deaths in Pune.

In Mumbai, the Dharavi slum, located in the G-north ward, has reported a total of 241 cases alone, with 14 deaths. The spread of the highly contagious virus in Asia’s largest slum is alarming, as it is home to over one million people who live in cramped spaces in an area that spans about 0.82 square miles. Compared to Mumbai’s population density of over 76,000 per square mile—the highest in the world, Dharavi has 8.69 lakh people per square mile, which has now turned into a major hotspot for coronavirus.

The first covid-19 case in one of Mumbai’s numerous illegal slum settlements was detected in Worli Koliwada (WK) in the last week of March. Despite putting in place measures restricting the movement of Worli Koliwada’s roughly 35,000 residents, the GS administrative ward for the area reported the highest number of positive cases at 534, of which 82 had recovered as on 23 April, according to the latest data available from the city authorities.

The second-highest number of cases were from E ward, which includes slum settlements in Byculla and Mumbai Central, which reported 421 cases, while 31 had recovered as of 23 April.

The other major hotspot areas include L ward, which includes parts of Kurla and Saki Naka, where the tally was 312 cases with 40 recovered. Neighbouring D ward, home to the popular Mahalaxmi temple and several other slum settlements, had 253 covid-19 cases, with 34 recovered so far. After Dharavi, Mankhurd-Govandi, another densely populated slum in the city, recorded 215 cases, of which 17 had recovered.

Based on the concentration of cases in an area, the government has segregated cities into containment zones, as per its cluster containment action plan. While there are 709 active containment zones in Mumbai alone, the rest of the state has 555 active containment zones presently. In Pune, the peth or market areas in central part of the city and Kondhwa have been sealed since 7 April.

“We have asked the government to enforce complete lockdown restrictions on schools, colleges and public gatherings across Maharashtra till May 18. For Mumbai and Pune, non-essential services will not be allowed to operate in the hotspot areas for at least another 15 days after 3 May," said Tope.

A month after the nationwide lockdown, on Friday, the Centre allowed neighbourhood shops in the residential areas to open only with 50% of the staff, provided they followed guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing. However, the relaxations were not made applicable to coronavirus hotspots and containment zones.

With 1,990 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 26,496, showed latest data released from Health Ministry Sunday morning. The death toll has increased to 824 after coronavirus claimed 49 lives in past 24 hours. Health Ministry data showed 5,803 have recovered from coronavirus while there are 19,868 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India is under a lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus which has infected 29 lakh people globally, while the death toll has crossed 2 lakh, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this week, the Centre eased lockdown norms in places least affected by covid-19.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated