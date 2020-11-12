'It felt like I was sitting in an idea' recalls Hyperloop One traveller

Mumbai: You might be sitting in a pod hurtling through the desert at over 170km a hour, but what you notice is the silence. “There is no air inside the tube, so it’s all very quiet," Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer of Virgin Hyperloop One, said after he did the historical human trial ride in a hyperloop three days ago. “It felt like I was sitting in an idea—this was an idea a couple of years ago, a vision of what the future will look like. So it was interesting, the euphoria of being in a new mode of transportation."

Hyperloop is projected to be the fifth mode of mechanized transportation, after road, rail, water and air. It is based on a concept developed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and involves building a near-perfect vacuum tunnel or tube, a railway track and a vehicle that floats above the track on magnetic levitation. A payload—of passengers or cargo—then accelerates through electric propulsion and picks up speed to never-before-achieved levels due to extremely low friction in vacuum. Giegel’s ride in the Nevada desert in the US lasted about 15 seconds, covering 395 metres at a top speed of 48 metres/second.

Tanay Manjrekar, an engineer originally from Pune who now works for Virgin Hyperloop One in Los Angeles, working on its distributed control systems, was on the second test ride. “It was glorious," he said, describing his 15 seconds in the pod. “I had a lot of feelings about this and it was a lot of hard work getting to this point. We were going at 171 km a hour at 0.9 Gs (a measure of acceleration influencing gravity’s force) and I didn’t feel any stresses or vibrations or jerks on my body."

I ask if he was nervous, since a frequent question about the hyperloop is whether it can ensure passenger safety. “I understand it from a safety perspective. All of us on the project, we trust each other’s work. And this went through an independent safety assessment."

So far, Virgin Hyperloop has had two human trials—two rides with two passengers each. The occupants were in a two-seater XP-2 vehicle, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and Kilo Design, custom-made for the safety demonstration.

Last month, Virgin Hyperloop picked the US state of West Virginia to build a $500 million certification centre and test track and a production vehicle for 28 passengers. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and commercial operations by 2030. In July, the US department of transportation created a regulatory framework for hyperloop in the US, creating a model for countries like India which have also flirted with the idea of building hyperloops in its biggest cities.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government had approved Virgin Hyperloop One-DP World-led consortium's plans to develop a high-speed line between Mumbai and Pune. Roughly 150km long, the line will run from the Bandra-Kurla Complex commercial centre in Mumbai to Wakad, a suburb in Pune, and can shrink the travel time between the two cities to under 30 minutes, from 3.5 hours it takescurrently by road. The company is also studying the feasibility of a hyperloop connecting Bengaluru airport to the city, as part of a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government.

Both covid-19 and the lack of a regulatory framework in India has slowed down progress on the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop. “The Maharashtra government asked for additional information late last year and early this year," Naushad Oomer, director—operations, India, said. “Those conversations continue and we are providing the information they need. We are sensitive to the fact that things were difficult in Maharashtra in terms of covid. We are also having conversations with the principle scientific adviser and NITI Aayog. With a precedent for regulation now in the US and Europe, it will be easier to follow the framework in India.

“We hope the tenders are launched as soon as we can resume negotiations on concessions, and then the procurement process can take its course," he said. “We will then start construction on the 12km demonstration track."

