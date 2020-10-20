'It's festival time but...': PM Modi's top 5 quotes from his address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening addressed the nation ahead of the festival season in India. This was Modi's seventh such address amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, where he pressed on the fact that even if lockdown has been lifted, the pandemic in the country remains.

During the 13-minute speech, Modi said the people of the country have covered a long journey from Janta Curfew in March in the fight against COVID-19.

Quoting poet Kabir, Modi s the poet had said one should not rest till crops are brought home from the field. Similarly, we should not relax till Covid brought under control. PM also quotes Ramcharitmaanas saying that an enemy, a mistake and an ailment should never be underestimated. Hence, "we too should not underestimate Covid threat."

Here are the top five quotes from PM Modi's address to nation today:

1) "Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely," he said.

2) He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country's fight against the pandemic.

"We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected," he said.

3) Covering Covid-19 vaccine development and distribution in India, Modi said that the government was working earnestly to provide a vaccine to every Indian citizen.

"Till the time we get a vaccine shot, we absolutely cannot be complacent about the pandemic. India is working on 2-3 vaccine candidates and we are trying our best to get a vaccine, as is the rest of the world. I want to let you know that once we get a vaccine, everyone will get it in a planned, phased and fast manner."

4) He referred to India having the highest number of recovered COVID-19 patients.

"The recovery rate is good, the fatality rate is low. Our country is well placed today compared to resource-rich nations in the fight against COVID-19. The increased testing is our strength in this fight. A total of 5,500 people out of every 10 lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil this figure is around 25,000," he said.

5) He lauded the healthcare professionals and said that they are steadfast in their duty to serve the people.

"Our healthcare professionals are working on the motto of `Seva Paramo Dharma' (Service is the highest virtue). We should not let our guard drop in these crucial times. This is the time not to believe that coronavirus has gone away or think that there is no danger from it," he said.

