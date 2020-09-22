'It shows his greatness': PM Modi on Harivansh Singh offering tea to MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Harivansh Singh, the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha after he went to meet the protesting MPs from the opposition parties and offered them tea.

"To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji," PM tweeted.

PM Modi further said that this act showed Harivansh's greatness.

"For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud," PM said in another tweet.

For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020





Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh arrived this with morning with tea for the eight opposition members who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament to protest the passage of two contentious farm bills without a division of votes on Sunday in the Upper House. However, the suspended MPs refused to take tea from Harivansh.

The members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh slept on the parliament lawns, near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, where they had spread out sheets and sat holding up placards.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes.

