‘It will take some effort, time to bridge trust deficit with China’

We cannot wish away our neighbours. We have to live with them. We have to maintain good relations with them. However, it does not mean only you have to try for it. They should also try for it, and both sides have to work towards maintaining good relationship. First, this disengagement process should be completed. It should be verified. It should be ensured that all the people who were amassed near the LAC are back. We should also sit with them to work out and ensure that such kind of things do not recur. We should have further discussion on economic issues. It is not that we are not talking to them. We have been talking to them. They are also talking to us. That process should continue. We should also build mutual trust between the armed forces, which was broken because of these incidents. Slowly and steadily we need to bring it back to the level of relationship that existed before all this happened.