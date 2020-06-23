In a reply to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's invite to inspect COVID-19 hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur, Union home minister Amit Shah today said, "It has already been decided in our meeting three days back and home ministry has assigned work of operating 10,000 bed at the coronavirus care centre." "The work is in full swing and a large part of facility will be operational by June 26," Shah added.

Arvind Kejriwal earlier wrote to Union home minister inviting him to inspect the COVID care centre in Chhattarpur. He also requested him for deployment of doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the Centre. Last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited the COVID-19 hospital in Chhattarpur area.

Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Amit Shah today said, "A 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds will be ready in the next 10 days." Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Trust are in charge for building this COVID care facility. "Armed forces personnel will man it," home minister added.

He also said the armed forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in railway coaches in Delhi.

A total of 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government's disposal for making COVID care centres, as per requirement, he said.

The coronavirus cases in the state are on a steady rise. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had recently said that capital will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July.

Union home minister Amit Shah has held several meetings with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials to discuss the action plan.

Now, the focus will be on more effective contact tracing, strict monitoring of the active cases and inclusion of epidemiologists at the district level to strengthen the health care facilities. A committee set up by Amit Shah earlier recommended re-mapping of all containment zones in the capital to contain the spread. The containment areas in Delhi will be drawn afresh. Strict vigil and control should be maintained on the borders, the home ministry said.

A sereological survey will be conducted for Delhi between June 27 to July 10. To check the spread of COVID-19, 20,000 samples will be collected. "This will enable authorities to make a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 infection in Delhi. Then, a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital," the central government said in a statement.

Delhi has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra. The deadly virus has infected 62,655 patients in the state, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. Over 2,000 people have died due to COVID-19 infection.













