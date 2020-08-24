'Kerala’s opposition to airport privatisation against public interest'

New Delhi: Kerala assembly’s resolution on Monday against the Centre's move to hand over Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises does not reflect the mood of the people that is in favour of the state’s development, said V Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs.

With the state assembly’s resolution, the airport redevelopment plan with private investment has reached a political flashpoint between CPM’s Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state and the Narendra Modi administration at the Centre.

Muraleedharan said in an interview to Mint that the state legislators ought to echo public sentiment which in this case is in favour of development.

“Today’s resolution (of the state assembly) is against the mood and the opinion of the people. Public opinion is in favour of development. Public private partnership (PPP) model will help in the development of Thiruvananthapuram as well as the airport in the city. Any decision against that shows that the state administration is far removed from the opinion and the mood of the people," said the minister.

Muraleedharan said the auctioning of the airport was as per the procedure that was accepted by the state after discussions. “Discussions were held with the state and the procedure which includes a right of first refusal was accepted by the state. It is not unilateral at all," said the minister.

The union cabinet last week cleared the award of the airports at Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati to Adani Enterprises that won these in an auction last year. Airports Authority of India (AAI), which operates these airports, will get an upfront amount of ₹1,070 crore from handing over the airports to the private developer, which will be used for developing airports at smaller towns, Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters last Wednesday.

Following this, Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Modi on Thursday requesting him to intervene in the matter and reconsider the decision to handover the airport to the private player as the state has enough experience to manage airports efficiently.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. had emerged the winner in auctions held last year offering the highest revenue to be shared with AAI in the case of six airports including the one at Thiruvananthapuram.

Muraleedharan said the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government is not opposing PPP project in the case of Jaipur airport. “The policy stance of Congress in Kerala is not clear," said the minister. “Opposing development of the airport is a regressive stand," the minister said.

The civil aviation ministry has made it clear that the handing over of airport to the concessionaire is subject to the decision of the court. If it goes against the award to the concessionaire, it will come back to AAI, the minister assured.

