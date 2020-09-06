New Delhi: Three people have been arrested outside the Kozhikode airport for smuggling gold in an operation that left two personnel of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) injured, said an official.

The DRI officials intercepted a vehicle suspected to be carrying smuggled gold near the airport but the person at the wheel of an Innova rammed into the two. The two officials are now under medical care. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directed finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey to ensure that the injured personnel get full medical care, the minister said in a tweet.

"Appreciate the dedication with which the team is working in these challenging times. Have directed Secretary, DoR to ensure complete medical care is extended. Kudos for the commitment shown," said Sitharaman on Twitter.

DRI recovered four kilogram of compound gold from the alleged smuggler. The official quoted above said that the car which hit the officials later smashed into a tree on losing control. One of the officials has suffered grave injuries, said the official quoted above who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Three smugglers have been taken into custody and further probe is on. Gold attracts a basic customs duty of 12.5% and a GST of 3%. Gold price which firmed up in recent weeks is likely to encourage smuggling as the tax is levied on an ad valorem basis.

