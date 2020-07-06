'Learn to live with Covid-19, no other option left', says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the "country will have to learn to live with coronavirus as there are no options".

Yediyurappa made the remark after paying tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, on his death anniversary, at a ceremony in Vidhana Soudha.

"We don't have any other option, we have to learn to live with this virus. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the same thing. We have increased ambulances, we have made all arrangements to fight the pandemic. It is very important to safeguard ourselves," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has made many arrangements to combat the widespread illness.

The state government has announced the full shutdown barring essential services on Sundays till August 2 in the backdrop of steady increase in Covid-19 cases in the past over one month. On the first weekly shutdown on Sunday, vehicles remained off roads and most of the shops remained shut except for grocery stores and essential services. In Bengaluru, the lockdown is being enforced from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 5 am in view of steep rise in fresh cases of the deadly infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 23,474 number of COVID-19 cases in the state and 372 people have died due to the illness.









