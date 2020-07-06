'Learn to live with Covid-19, no other option left', says Karnataka CM

The state government has announced the full shutdown barring essential services on Sundays till August 2 in the backdrop of steady increase in Covid-19 cases in the past over one month. On the first weekly shutdown on Sunday, vehicles remained off roads and most of the shops remained shut except for grocery stores and essential services. In Bengaluru, the lockdown is being enforced from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 5 am in view of steep rise in fresh cases of the deadly infection.