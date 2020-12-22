'Legion of Merit' to PM Modi reflects strong India-US partnership: Jaishankar

The conferment of the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the US reflects the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, and he guided its progress, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House on Monday.

"The prestigious Legion of Merit, awarded to PM @narendramodi reflects the strong India-US strategic partnership today. PM recognised its true potential and guided its progress. Confident that the relationship will continue to grow in the years ahead," Jaishankar tweeted.

The 'Legion of Merit' award has also been conferred on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Congratulating Modi for the award, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said the US greatly appreciates the prime minister's commitment to a strong partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi for the well-deserved Legion of Merit. We greatly appreciate your commitment to a strong U.S.-India partnership. Similar awards were given to PM Abe and PM Morrison, recognizing our leaders' shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he tweeted.

"The award is in recognition of the Prime Minister's steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-United States strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.