Delhi govt has defended its decision to implement 'special corona fee' of 70% for trade or consumption of liquor in the national capital. Delhi govt argued in Delhi High Court that liquor consumption or trade is not a fundamental right and the state has the authority to regulate its sale.

AAP govt has made it clear that levying 70 per cent 'special corona fees' on MRP of all alcohol brands is a price for grant of such privilege to the public.

The Delhi government opposed a batch of petitions challenging its May 4 notification levying the 'special corona fees' on liquor, and said there was an element of privilege viz-a-viz sale/ dealing in liquor and the state is free to regulate it under the excise law.

“Accordingly the state is also free to impose and recover a price for grant of such privilege. Such imposition need not be either a tax or a fee yet less excise duty, or for that matter form part of Excise revenue.

“The present impugned levy (special corona fee) is nothing but a combination of price of such privilege and cost of such regulation and supervision," the Delhi government's Department of Excise said in an affidavit filed in response to the petitions.

The pleas are listed for hearing in the court on Friday.

“A citizen, therefore, has no fundamental right to do trade or business in liquor or for that matter also to consume liquor. On the other hand, the State has the authority and jurisdiction to regulate (including prohibit totally or partially) such trade and commerce as well as to regulate the sale, purchase and consumption of liquor," the Delhi government said.

Besides Delhi, 10 other states, Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have imposed similar fees, it said.

With Inputs from PTI

