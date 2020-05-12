'Lockdown 4' will have new rules. What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation amid the extended nationwide lockdown in the country on order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.

During the address, the prime minister informed the citizens that there will be a fourth extension to the lockdown, which has been imposed in the country since 25 March, 2020. However, this lockdown extension will be a "totally different lockdown."

Modi went on to say that the lockdown 4.0 will contain new rules based on the suggestions from the states. He said that the fourth phase of lockdown will be in a new form with new rules and will be declared before 18 May.

"On the basis of recommendations received from states, new rules will be framed, and information about the same will be conveyed before 18th May," Modi said during the address.

The prime minister also said that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time." However, he also stated that life cannot revolve around Covid-19 only.

Further, in his 35-minute plus speech to the nation, he encouraged the citizens to wear masks and maintain social distancing and maintain 2 metres of distance as well.

The third phase of the lockdown will end on 17 May, 2020.

Apart from this, PM Modi announced a mega economic relief package worth ₹20 lakh crore for businesses and workers to soften the devastating blow from the imposition of lockdown that has pushed many companies to the brink of bankruptcy.

The New Deal for Aatmanirbhar Bharat - a resilient India, comprises of around 10% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It accounts for almost a full year of India’s gross tax revenue and includes the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Share Via