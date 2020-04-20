The Maharashtra government has relaxed lockdown norms in least-affected areas from today. To run the economy, business activities have been allowed in places which have not reported any coronavirus cases.

However, people should not think that lockdown has been lifted. Reiterating the importance of social distancing, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said today, "No one should think that lockdown has been lifted."

The state government would take strict action against those violating lockdown norms. "I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we will take strict measures," added Thackeray.

The state government has decided to seal borders of districts to avoid the spread of the virus. Industries in 'green zone' have started production. Green zones are those areas where no coronavirus cases had been diagnosed. Maharashtra had several districts which recorded zero coronavirus cases.

"As we don’t run our economy now, we will be in financial crisis after we come out of coronavirus crisis," Thackeray said on Sunday.

With over 4,000 cases, Maharashtra has witnessed the highest number number of coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll in the state has increased to over 100. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, saw over 1,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak.

The COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Centre said on Monday.

Share Via