'Lost a reliable friend': Digvijaya grieves Ahmed Patel's death

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh grieves the death of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel , saying: "lost a close and most reliable friend".

Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweets in Hindi: Ahmed Patel is no more. A close and most reliable friend has gone. We were together since 1977, he entered the Lok Sabha while I reached the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he always had a medicine for all political ailments.

Patel (71), the party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary for a long time.

In another tweet, Singh expressed, "Patel had the capacity to satisfy any person howsoever angry he may be. Away from the media, but involved in all decisions of the Congress."

"One could learn from his ability to speak bitter things in a very sweet manner. Congress party can never forget his contribution.

कोई भी कितना ही ग़ुस्सा हो कर जाए उनमें यह क्षमता थी वे उसे संतुष्ट कर ही भेजते थे। मीडिया से दूर, पर कॉंग्रेस के हर फ़ैसले में शामिल। कड़वी बात भी बेहद मीठे शब्दों में कहना उनसे सीख सकता था। कॉंग्रेस पार्टी उनका योगदान कभी भी नहीं भुला सकती। अहमद भाई अमर रहें।

