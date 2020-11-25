Home >News >India >'Lost a reliable friend': Digvijaya grieves Ahmed Patel's death
'Lost a reliable friend': Digvijaya grieves Ahmed Patel's death

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 10:33 AM IST Staff Writer

Away from the media, but Patel was involved in all decisions of the Congress: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh grieves the death of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel, saying: "lost a close and most reliable friend".

Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweets in Hindi: Ahmed Patel is no more. A close and most reliable friend has gone. We were together since 1977, he entered the Lok Sabha while I reached the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he always had a medicine for all political ailments.

Patel (71), the party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary for a long time.

In another tweet, Singh expressed, "Patel had the capacity to satisfy any person howsoever angry he may be. Away from the media, but involved in all decisions of the Congress."

"One could learn from his ability to speak bitter things in a very sweet manner. Congress party can never forget his contribution.

