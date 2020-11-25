Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >'Lost a reliable friend': Digvijaya grieves Ahmed Patel's death
Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath would land in Shillong post noon and will hold discussions with party leaders, including outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma. Photo:

'Lost a reliable friend': Digvijaya grieves Ahmed Patel's death

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Staff Writer

Away from the media, but Patel was involved in all decisions of the Congress: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh grieves the death of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel, saying: "lost a close and most reliable friend".

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh grieves the death of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel, saying: "lost a close and most reliable friend".

Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweets in Hindi: Ahmed Patel is no more. A close and most reliable friend has gone. We were together since 1977, he entered the Lok Sabha while I reached the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he always had a medicine for all political ailments.

Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweets in Hindi: Ahmed Patel is no more. A close and most reliable friend has gone. We were together since 1977, he entered the Lok Sabha while I reached the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he always had a medicine for all political ailments.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Patel (71), the party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary for a long time.

In another tweet, Singh expressed, "Patel had the capacity to satisfy any person howsoever angry he may be. Away from the media, but involved in all decisions of the Congress."

"One could learn from his ability to speak bitter things in a very sweet manner. Congress party can never forget his contribution.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.