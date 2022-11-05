Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on 5 November has written to his lawyer alleging that Satyendar Jain & ex-Tihar DG Sandeep Goel are threatening him after his complaint to Delhi's LG went public.
Earlier, on 1 November, Sukesh had written to the Delhi Lt Governor alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain 'extorted' ₹10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison, triggering a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.
Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail, days after jailed conman Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of ₹10 crore for protection in prison. While the BJP called the AAP a "maha thug" party, saying "the conman has been conned", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rubbished the allegations saying it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.
In a letter confirmed by his lawyer, Sukesh wrote, "Kejriwal ji if I am the Country's Biggest thug according to you, then on what basis you received ₹50 crore from me and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you? Maha thug?"
"Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute ₹500 crore cash to the party in return of seats and posting in AAP, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu? in 2016," he further wrote.
In the letter, he also told Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain to stop threatening him and intimidate him through jail administration.
Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail in connection with a ₹200 crore money laundering case, submitted the letter to the LG on October 8 through his advocate Ashok K Singh, making the startling allegations against the AAP leader.
The letter said more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP on a promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Chandrashekhar had also alleged that he was visited by Jain in Tihar Jail, where he was lodged after his arrest in 2017 in the 'two leaf symbol corruption case'.
Jain, who held the portfolio of the jail ministry, asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to the AAP, he had alleged.
Tihar Jail is run by the Department of Delhi Prisons under the Government of Delhi.
"Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, asking me to pay ₹2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities," he had alleged.
