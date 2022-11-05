Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail, days after jailed conman Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of ₹10 crore for protection in prison. While the BJP called the AAP a "maha thug" party, saying "the conman has been conned", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rubbished the allegations saying it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.

