Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged the people not to lower their guards against COVID-19 . He cautioned that pandemic is not over. "Even if the number of coronavirus cases in the state is going down, the pandemic is not over yet," Maharashtra chief minister said.

He further mentioned that the western state can not afford to have another wave of COVID-19 pandemic. "If you look at the global situation, many countries are facing the second wave now. But we cannot afford to have a second wave," he said.

"The state government has so far relaxed several curbs. But the use of face mask is a must and it should continue for a longer period for the safety of people. We have to make sure that no second wave hits us," the chief minister said.

There were only three testing laboratories in the state before coronavirus pandemic. "But the number of such labs has now gone up to around 500 in the state. Likewise the number of beds for coronavirus patients has grown to 3.75 lakh from around 4,000 in the beginning," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra was one of the worst affected states in the country. The state reported 17,14,273 COVID-19 cases since outbreak. At least 3,959 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 99,151. With 150 fatalities on Saturday, the death toll in the state climbed to 45,115. Mumbai alone registered 2,63,049 COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus claimed over 18,000 lives in the region.

