'Maintain peace': Delhi Police to protesting farmers after allowing entry

Delhi Police appealed to agitating farmers on Friday to maintain peace after allowing them to enter the national capital.

The cops allowed the farmers to hold protest against the farm laws at North Delhi's Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

"We've crossed about 10 barriers on our way. We're thankful to the administration for giving us permission to protest. We're happy and only want a peaceful resolution to the issue," a farmer at Tikri border area told ANI.

Scores of farmers at the Tikri border near the Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway and the Singhu border were seen agitating amid heavy security deployment.

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Friday pelted stones and broke barricades as they clashed with Delhi Police which used tear gas shells to disperse them.

Angry farmers, who were denied entry into the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, managed to break the first layer of barricading, at the border.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

"The farmers are resorting to stone pelting. They have been denied permission and legal action will be taken against them if they still enter or attempt to jump over barricades," a police official said.

At the Singhu border, one of the main routes used to access the city from Punjab, farmers could be seen talking to a battery of police personnel across barbed wire fencing stretching across the road. Multi-layer barricading, including sand laden trucks and water cannons, was put up to block the farmers.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Farmers are protesting against the three laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.





