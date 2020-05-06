As many as 52% of Indian consumers want state administrations to allow home delivery of liquor in red zones where liquor shops have seen overcrowding, according to a new survey by social media and community platform LocalCirlces.

The survey, conducted among over 8,000 respondents across 250 districts, showed that 16% of consumers wanted shop opening hours extended while 23% favoured police deployment to ensure social distancing.

Standalone liquor shops have been allowed to open everywhere except in containment areas, but buyers must maintain a minimum six feet from each other outside and shops permit no more than five people inside at any time.

However, after reports of violations of social distancing norms, authorities in Mumbai shut down liquor shops again while the Delhi government levied a 70% “special corona fee" on liquor to discourage overcrowding. On Tuesday, despite the increased prices, the queues continued at liquor shops in Delhi.

Currently, no state explicitly allows home delivery of liquor bottles. The Chhattisgarh government recently permitted online sale of liquor to discourage crowding at wine shops, with customers allowed to buy up to five litres of liquor at one time and mandated a delivery charge of ₹120.

Punjab and West Bengal have also allowed home delivery of alcohol. Before the lockdown, there were also many shops in Delhi and Gurugram who would deliver alcohol.

However, the survey stated that a key concern is lack of clarity over whether delivering companies need licenses and whether age verification will be their responsibility.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated