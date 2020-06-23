Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt makes country of origin mandatory for GeM platform
Govt makes country of origin mandatory for GeM platform

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • GeM has taken this significant step to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
  • PM Modi has been rooting for the need to make India ‘self reliant’ by investing in indigenous products and push country’s ‘Make in India’ cause

In a bid to promote self-reliant India and push country's ‘Make in India’, online trading platform for state-run agencies – Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has made it mandatory for sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products they wish to sell through the platform. "Information about Country of Origin by the sellers made mandatory on GeM," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Further, sellers, who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature on GeM, are being reminded regularly to update the Country of Origin, with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same. GeM has taken this significant step to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

GeM has also enabled a provision for indication of the percentage of local content in products. With this new feature, now, the Country of Origin as well as the local content percentage are visible in the marketplace for all items. More importantly, the ‘Make in India’ filter has now been enabled on the portal.

Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria. Since its inception, GeM is continuously working towards promotion of ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rooting for the need to make India ‘self reliant’ by investing in indigenous products and push country’s ‘Make in India’ cause.

“The state of the world today teaches us that an Atmanirbhar Bharat “Self-reliant India" is the only path." PM Modi had said last month while announcing the 20 lakh crore stimulus package amid the coronavirus crisis.

