'Mann ki Baat': Modi to address the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier this month, he had tweeted asking for suggestions for the 71st edition of the programme.

In a tweet he wrote, "Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable."

He further added, "This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

