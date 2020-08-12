The daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is in a critical condition after undergoing brain surgery, prayed for her father saying may God do whatever is best for him. Sharmishta Mukherjee posted an emotional message on Twitter stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

“Last year 8 August was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him & give me strength to accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted.

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee worsened on Tuesday, doctors attending on him said.

The Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said he remains on ventilator support and he has not shown signs of improvement, after he underwent a brain surgery on Monday.

The 84-year-old former President was admitted to the military hospital around noon on Monday, and had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

