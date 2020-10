'Meri Fasal-Mera byora': Haryana govt opens registration for paddy procurement

Amidst the ongoing protests against the farm bills in various states, Haryana government Monday opened registration on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal for paddy procurement for the farmers outside the state.

An official spokesperson said that this decision has been taken by the state government in response to the demand of arthiyas (middleman) of different mandis of the state and farmers from outside the state.

"This will help the farmers of other states in selling their crops during the paddy procurement season. This will also discourage profiteering of traders," he added.

As per an official release, during procurement, the farmers should bring the certified copies of documents showing that they have sown paddy in their fields as owner or tenant.

"On October 5, a total of 8,34,721.26 quintal of paddy arrived in the Haryana mandi of which 43,794.44 quintals was purchased and 56,372.23 quintals of bajra arrived of which 4,309.2 quintals was purchased," the release stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via